Cardington Seniors observe Christmas

Cardington Seniors observed the Christmas holiday when they met for their monthly meeting at Seniors on Center. Linda Ruehrmund led the program with a Christmas theme.

She distributed “Ideal” magazines and had members select a Christmas poem to read. She also led the group in the singing of Christmas carols which she accompanied on the piano.

Maggie Ward, interim activity director at the center, told of upcoming programs on Cardington’s monthly schedule.

There will be a lecture on the 2020 census in January and Hospice of Morrow County will present the program in February.

Pastor Steve Dennis gave the prayer and devotions, which were based on Psalm 24 which begins “The earth is the Lord’s, the fullness there of.” It questions “who will ascend into the will of the Lord, those who seek the truth and blessing of the Lord, those that seek thy face.”

He talked of how from infancy babies seek to touch the faces of others with their hands. This continues as we age. You learn much, he said, by looking into the face of others, their demeanor and how they feel about you. How is God looking at you as you are looking into the face of God?” he asked.

The seniors will meet next on Friday, Jan. 24, at noon at the Center. Reservations or cancelations must by made by noon on Jan. 23, by calling the center at 419-946-4191.