MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

Domestic issue

Officer investigated a domestic on Park Avenue that involved someone removing items belonging to another.

Assist other unit

Officer assisted Stark County Sheriff’s Office searching for a four-wheeler that had been stolen.

Animal complaint

A resident on Lee Street reported an outdoor dog had been “crying” all day. When contacted, the owners said they were preparing to bring the animal inside.

Driver cited

A woman was cited for driving under suspension on Walnut and North streets.

Accident

A motorist was traveling across West Marion Street from the north when a second vehicle backed up and struck the side of the first vehicle, causing property damage.

Complaint

A family involved in a verbal argument on West Cedar Street was investigated. They were advised to separate for a while and allow things to calm down.

Vehicle removed

A vehicle parked on West Cedar Street with no license plates had been sitting there for two weeks. Officer had it towed.

Wall struck

A resident on East Union Street said a vehicle leaving her neighbor’s residence struck her block retaining wall causing damage. She said this is the third time it has happened. Officer attempted to contact the neighbor.

Citations given

A man was cited and released for speed and driving under suspension in the 400 block of North Main Street.