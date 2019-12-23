MG school board welcomes new board member

Mount Gilead School Board thanked board member Brian Barnett for his years of service at its Dec. 17 meeting.

Barnett thanked the board and voters for the opportunity of serving as a board member,

“If you ever have the opportunity, consider being on the school board. It was a great experience and I learned a lot,” Barnett said to those attending the meeting.

Barnett and board members welcomed newly elected board member Brandie Salisbury and noted that Virgil Staley was returning for an additional term.

In other business:

• Fiscal Officer Tonya Boyd presented the district’s financial report for November. She noted that revenue was decreased $287,283 from the prior month because income tax was received in October. Expenditures were also reduced from the prior month.

Boyd pointed out the decrease in revenue from November 2018 of $88,824. She said the decrease from a year ago is due to less funding from the State of Ohio. Expenditures were less in 2019 of $87,086 due to reduced costs in personnel as well as reduced costs in supplies and materials.

Boyd anticipates a better financial outlook in January 2020 due to the additional income tax approved by the district, which will begin coming in next month.

• A donation of $500 from the Quilters Guild. It is designated for the Principal’s fund for Park Avenue Elementary students.

• With the passing of Donna Bremigan, the board approved the creation of the Paul and Donna Bremigan Memorial Fund.

• Interim Superintendent Larry Zimmerman thanked the board and community for the warm welcome this month. The board approved the superintendent’s recommendations for the following individuals for the 2019-2020 school year: Ray Horn, bus mechanic effective December 26, 2019; MacKenzie McKirgan, substitute teacher, Stacey Prothman, Substitute teacher and MTSS Parent Facilitator retroactive to October 28, 2019, and Lesa Wiehe, Substitute cafeteria.

• Supplemental contracts approve were for Amanda Briggs, Middle School Cheer Coach and Rachel Bush High School volunteer track coach.

• Resignations approved were for Mark Minister as volunteer High School assistant wrestling coach effective December 7, 2019 and Summer Wodecki as Middle School cheerleading coach effective immediately.

• Carol Carnes was approved for the District Leadership Team for 2019-2020.

• The reading improvement plan for 2019-2020 was approved. The board approved Boyd’s request to use the 30 day free trial program of Navigator software by New Bridge. The purpose is to analyze the district report card and other data for accountability and funding. The system is used with success by the Northmor and Highland school districts.

• Mike Sayers was approved as board President Pro Tem to preside over the board’s organization meeting Tuesday Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Board of Education Office.