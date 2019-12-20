Events

Dec. 27, Jan. 3

Snow Much Fun at the Mount Gilead Public Library. Christmas break fun for grades K-5 with different stations featuring library programs: STEAM Punks, Lego Club, Tinker Time, and Crafts. Board games available to play. Offered twice during break. All are welcome for either one or both sessions.

Dec. 31

Morrow Little Theatre’s Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve Party. This Black tie, adults only event is a fundraiser for the Morrow Little Theatre. Food, music, midnight champagne toast will be provided. Visit Morrowlittletheatre.org for more information. Bring your ID. 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Hope Cabins, 5310 State Route 288, Galion.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

