The “Grinch” visits foster families at Heartland

MARENGO — On Dec. 12, Morrow County Family and Children Services held its annual foster family Christmas party at Heartland Conference Retreat Center.

This year’s theme was a “The Grinch that Stole Christmas.” Even though this may have been the theme, there was no way the Grinch could have stolen the fun, excitement and all the amazing smiles Santa brought with him.

The Heartland staff catered the event with an adult and child’s menu and even read “The Grinch that Stole Christmas.”

This was followed up by a comical rendition of The Twelve Days of Christmas skit. There were stations set up for kids, and kids and families that included a rock-climbing wall, fishing, crafts, an indoor snow ball fight and carolers.

Santa, portrayed by Bob Smith, came to top off the evening with gifts for each child. All gifts were donated by employees at OhioHealth Morrow County Hospital.

Morrow County Family and Children Services held its annual foster family Christmas party. The event is held at Heartland Conference Retreat Center located in Marengo. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/12/web1_Heartland-Staff.jpg Morrow County Family and Children Services held its annual foster family Christmas party. The event is held at Heartland Conference Retreat Center located in Marengo. Courtesy Photo