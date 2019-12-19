Hospice benefits from Bonecutter gift

MOUNT GILEAD – Hospice of Morrow County, Inc. recently received a $1,000 donation from the Bonecutter Family as part of the Bonecutter’s monthly Charitable Giving Campaign. Rockwell and Krista Bonecutter presented the check to Volunteer Coordinator Jan Lower, Social Worker and Bereavement Coordinator Kathy Bright and Executive Director Julie Blankenship.

Hospice of Morrow County provides comprehensive, comforting care to persons and their families toward the end of life with a compassionate team. They have initiated an outreach group called “Good Connections” open to bereaved families and anyone in the community who would like to learn a new skill or become more educated regarding community resources.

The program goal is to provide support to bereaved families following the death of their loved ones, and to be a resource to and a connection with the community. They offer special programs or guest speakers at each session and a free lunch for participants. The program is currently operated by utilizing volunteers and is supported by donations.

“We truly love what we do. This is a needed outreach in our community, Bright said. “The Bonecutter donation will allow Hospice of Morrow County to keep reaching out to those in need in the community and will be able to help with supplies for activities, guest speakers, and to keep building the program.”

“So many families including my own have been touched by the love, respect and mercy of the nurses and home care teams of Hospice. These professionals support not only the patient, but more over help comfort those left behind when a loved one passes. These men and woman are angels on earth, and we thank them all for performing such a noble cause day in and day out,” Rockwell Bonecutter said.

“A lot of people think Hospice is about death and dying but it is so much more than that. We like to say, “Don’t count the days, Make the days count” Hospice is about so much more than death and dying. We have seen individuals who have lost a spouse and are now cooking for a meal for one person. They come and have a free lunch and have fellowship with hospice staff and other,” Lower said.

Blankenship expressed her thanks. “We are truly grateful for this generous donation. It will be put to good use.”

Hospice of Morrow County Inc. is a 501(c)(3) Non-profit organization. If you would like to make a donation checks can be mailed to Hospice of Morrow County, 228 South St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

Bonecutters award a $1,000 donation every month, through the Bonecutter Family Trust, to a group or organization in Morrow County. If your organization would like to be considered as a recipient of the Bonecutter Charitable Giving Campaign, applying is an easy process. Visit the Bonecutter Properties website at Bonecutter.net and click the Charitable Giving link to download the application. The application can also be found on their Facebook Page, Bonecutter Hollow at https://www.facebook.com/bonecutters/

Mail the completed form to: Bonecutter Giving, 6200 State Route 95, Mount Gilead, OH 43338 or send via email to: info@bonecutter.net.

Hospice of Morrow County, Inc. recently received a $1,000 donation from the Bonecutter Family as part of the Bonecutter’s monthly Charitable Giving Campaign. Rockwell and Krista Bonecutter presented the check to Volunteer Coordinator Jan Lower, Social Worker and Bereavement Coordinator Kathy Bright and Executive Director Julie Blankenship. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/12/web1_Hospice-Bonecutter.jpg Hospice of Morrow County, Inc. recently received a $1,000 donation from the Bonecutter Family as part of the Bonecutter’s monthly Charitable Giving Campaign. Rockwell and Krista Bonecutter presented the check to Volunteer Coordinator Jan Lower, Social Worker and Bereavement Coordinator Kathy Bright and Executive Director Julie Blankenship. Courtesy Photo