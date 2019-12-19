Whiston elected treasurer of statewide association

The County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) announces that Morrow County Commissioner Tom Whiston has been selected to serve as treasurer of the 2020 CCAO board of directors. He will be working with the association’s leadership to strengthen the partnership between state and county government.

“CCAO this past year has worked to renew the partnership between state and county government,” Whiston said. “I look forward to working with membership and the General Assembly to meet our shared goals that will enrich and improve the quality of life of Ohio’s citizens.”

Whiston has been a CCAO board member since 2014. He serves on the association’s Human Services, General Government and Operations and Agriculture and Rural Affairs committees. Whiston was elected treasurer of the CCAO board of directors on Dec. 5 by his peers at their annual Winter Conference in Columbus, Ohio.

“Commissioner Whiston is an excellent champion for counties and works hard to develop and advocate for smart policy solutions that benefit taxpayers. I am very pleased he will continue to be an integral part of the CCAO leadership team,” said CCAO Executive Director Suzanne Dulaney.

