AgCredit awards grants

FOSTORIA — AgCredit, one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, rural homeowners and agribusiness, is pleased to announce the 2019 recipients of its Mission Fund.

Now in its second year, the grant program was created to support AgCredit’s commitment to investing in the future of agriculture and positively impacting the quality of life in rural Ohio. Applicants were selected to receive funding based on meeting criteria in four focus areas:

Education – Educating young, beginning or future farmers.

Environment – Maintaining or improving the quality of the rural environment.

Technology – Supporting the advancement and use of technology for the benefit of farmers and rural communities.

Quality of Rural Life – Sustaining programs, projects or initiatives that enhance the quality of life for farmers and rural communities.

One of this year’s Mission Fund grant recipients is Cardington Vocational Agriculture Farm Association, $15,000. It is to maintain the farm and reduce the impact of a loss of crop income due to extreme weather issues.

“We at AgCredit believe that giving back is the best investment for the future of agriculture and our rural communities,” said Brian Ricker, AgCredit President and CEO. “We look forward to many more years of awarding grants to worthy groups such as these. Their commitment to improving our communities is priceless.”

Organizations can apply for Mission Fund grants for up to $15,000 per year. The 2020 application process will begin in March. For information, visit AgCredit.net.

AgCredit presents a check to Cardington Vocational Agriculture Farm Association. Shown, from left; Andrea Bayles, AgCredit; Nathan Mosher, Doug Heacock, Gary Fiant, Matthew Clinger and Neeta Shuff, AgCredit. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/12/web1_Cardington-Vocational-Agriculture-Farm-Association.jpg AgCredit presents a check to Cardington Vocational Agriculture Farm Association. Shown, from left; Andrea Bayles, AgCredit; Nathan Mosher, Doug Heacock, Gary Fiant, Matthew Clinger and Neeta Shuff, AgCredit.