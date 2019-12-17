Underground fuel tank removed

MOUNT GILEAD — The blighted village-owned garage at the corner of North and Rich streets has been removed.

But a surprise was uncovered during the demolition, village administrator Derek Allen told Village Council Monday night.

“A buried, underground fuel tank was discovered,” he said. Arrangements were made to have it removed at a cost of $75.

“Once it was discovered we contacted the Bureau of Underground Storage Tank Regulations and a permit was secured. It was removed and stone was placed on the parcel in preparation for making it a parking area,” Allen reported.

In other business:

• The old sewer plant has been razed and removed. The village borrowed a track hoe from the county and all of the concrete was disposed of at a local farm accepting clean fill. The only cost was use of 3 roll-off Dumpsters for the wood and roofing shingles.

• The contractor is to begin work on the village-owned garage.

• The village auctioned two vehicles — Dodge Charger for $3,100 and Ford for $1,700 — through website Govdeals.com. This site provides services to government agencies allowing them to sell surplus assets via the Internet.

• The high-pressure district water main project is concluding. Installation of new water mains is done.

Some trees on High Street had to be removed. Replacement trees will be planted in the spring.

• Three volunteer on-call firefighters were approved.

• Council will interview 4 candidates to fill its vacancy due to Jamie Brucker being elected mayor. The open seat begins in January. Interviews are Friday, Dec. 20 with a choice to be made that day in a special council session.

• Mayor Mike Porter presided over his final council meeting after 12 years.

“I’m excited in a way and sad in another way,” Porter said.

Members of council and the village administration wished him well.

“Thank you for your dedication to the village,” council member Kay Hines said.

Fellow council member Tim Clapper also thanked Porter for his service. He also was impressed with the recent Christmas parade.

“It was amazing to see downtown with so much activity,” Clapper said.