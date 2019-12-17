Williamsport Grange honors members, volunteer

The Williamsport Grange #1815 held their annual Christmas Luncheon and awards ceremony at Der Dutchman Restaurant in Bellville on Saturday, Dec. 14t with 10 members and 2 guests present.

Prior to the meal, member Betty Miley was recognized for being a 40-year Grange member and Ray Brenneman was recognized for 70 years a Grange member. Ruth Baker, who was unable to attend, was recognized as a 65-year Grange member,

The Volunteer of the Year and Granger of the Year Awards are voted on by the membership.

Master Donna Carver presented the Volunteer of the Year Award to local attorney Andrew Wick.

“He is always willing to lend a helping hand when needed and can be seen at virtually every event in the county working in some capacity to assist wherever he is needed. He puts his heart and soul into everything he does.

“I have watched him assist with numerous organizations and groups. He gives of his time selflessly wherever needed. I have seen him deliver food to the needy, take care of the elderly, and of course always being there for every member of his family and his friends. There are many acts of kindness that he has demonstrated that no one will ever know about.”

For the past 5 years he has volunteered to help with our Grange’s Celebrity Chef Omelette Breakfast from many behind the scenes things in the planning of the event, helping to set up, running to the store if needed during the event, serving as a Chef, being one of the sponsors each year, and helping to clean up afterwards. This year he was instrumental in assisting with the Veterans Banner Project even supplying treats and drinks for those waiting in line to apply. He certainly exemplifies the heart of a Granger,” Carver said.

Granger of the Year went to Kevin Evans.

“Our Granger of the Year has dedicated his life to service. He is the treasurer and serves in other capacities of his church, the Denmark United Methodist Church. He has been an active member of the Morrow County Historical Society serving many years as curator and currently is vice president. He was instrumental in getting the History Center renovated and open to the public,” Carver said.

He has been a Grange member for 41 years having represented Morrow County in the Ohio State Grange Youth Prince and Princess competition years ago and he organizes and delivers the yearly pill bottle donations to Matthew 25 ministries.

He currently is the Ohio State Grange Community Services Director and previously served as the Williamsport Grange Master for 20 years.

“He assists each year with the Celebrity Chef Omelette Breakfast most years by supervising the kitchen, and this year he assisted with taking applications for the veterans banner project. He throws himself into every project.”

Following the awards ceremony, the pre-meal prayer was offered by June Hawk and Grangers enjoyed the buffet meal.

