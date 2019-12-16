Christmas in Cardington largest ever

The streets of Cardington were filled with approximately 2,000 visitors when the seventh annual Christmas In Cardington was held Thursday, Dec. 12.

All of the village business places participated offering food, contests, prizes, etc.

Visiting the fire house were Santa and Mrs. Claus (aka Loren and Tina Radel) where they distributed, courtesy of the fire department, 300 bags of candy.

Fire hats were given to youngsters when the candy supply was depleted. A new popular attraction was the ice rink, sponsored by Morrow County Hospital.

Rides in a horse drawn wagon were provided by Doris and Chris Mosher and reindeer were present in the park courtesy of Lakeview Farms.

Rick Roth portrayed the Grinch as he enthralled youngster with stories and strolling village streets was the Unicorn, aka Gene Gompf.

Members of St. Paul Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church alternated in portraying the Nativity Scene.

The Senior Citizens Chorus, the Spangler Sisters and the Country Travelers performed from the American Legion Home. The Cardington-Lincoln High School Spanish Club earned money for their trip to Spain next year by selling food in the post home.

The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library hosted 960 people who were treated to the tropical theme “Deck the Palms. Frosted brownies, cocoa and coffee were served to visitors who also heard from guest authors Mindy McGinnis, Doug Brown and Tim Maceyko.

Visitors had the options of making ornaments in the craft booth or having a photo taken with a mermaid princess. The crowd was warmed up with steel drums and songs by Jimmy Buffet. Tomorrow Center students and staff provided a cookie decorating station.

Winner of the village house decorating contest was the Carter family at 324 Center St., awarded $100. Second place winner was Aric Pine, 306 Park St., $50 and Bobbi Harruff, 303 West Main St., third place, $25.

Troy Ruehrmund and Lea Anne Maceyko, speaking for the event’s sponsor, Friends of Cardington, said this is the largest Christmas in Cardington that has been held since it began in 2013.

Morrow County Seniors sing during Christmas in Cardington. Two churches, St. Paul Lutheran and First United Methodist, alternated in portraying the Nativity scene during Christmas in Cardington.

Featuring Santa, reindeer, games, ice rink