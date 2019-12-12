Coats 4 Children deliver warmth

MOUNT GILEAD — Children from all four school districts in the county received warm winter coats just in time for cold weather.

This is the third year that Coats 4 Children has partnered with Morrow County agencies and schools to make new coats available to children who need them.

Beverly Robinson, founder and director of Coats 4 Children, organized the delivery of the coats.

“My goal is that every child who needs a warm winter coat will receive one,” Robinson said.

This is the 13th year that Coats 4 Children has given thousands of brand new coats to children in Ohio. Sixty-four schools, churches and organizations worked with Robinson in 2019 to give coats.

Robinson networks with many businesses and agencies to find sponsors. She also looks for bargains in stores to find new, quality and name brand coats.

Morrow County Food Pantry co-chairman, Brenda Harden said that Cardington, Highland, Mount Gilead and Northmor schools all received coats. They received 17 boys coats and 17 girls coats.

Agencies that helped distributing coats were: Job and Family Services, Morrow County Food Pantry and the local United Way.

For information about Coats 4 Children visit its website at www.coat4children.org.

Courtesy Photo From left: Jamie Zeger, Amy Craig, Director of Coats for Children Beverly Robinson, Lori Smith, Brenda Harden and Cheyenne Downey. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/12/web1_20191104_143513-1-.jpg Courtesy Photo From left: Jamie Zeger, Amy Craig, Director of Coats for Children Beverly Robinson, Lori Smith, Brenda Harden and Cheyenne Downey.