Strain seeks County Recorder post

MOUNT GILEAD — Brandon J. Strain will run for Morrow County Recorder in the spring primary, and he views the position as an important role in the county and not simply a political office, according to a news release.

Strain, 38, has been employed by the Morrow County Engineer’s tax map office for more than 20 years.

If elected, Strain said he will work with the county elected officials to focus on “doing what’s best for the taxpayers, doing what’s best for Morrow County and assisting in moving toward efficient and cost-effective updates in our current system.”

During his time in the tax map office as a draftsperson, he has worked with lawyers, title examiners, and the public by reviewing legal documents, legal descriptions, surveys, and chain of title for real estate within the county. He has also guided the office from a paper mapping system to the online Morrow County GIS mapping system and also helping the office to have an online site to view some of the older maps and designing the online survey search program. This all allows for needed networking between the public and elected officials.

Strain is a long-time Morrow County resident who has owned and operated Brandon J Strain, Auctioneer for 17 years and has been a Realtor with Century 21 Gold Standard for 19 years. He is a graduate of Marion Technical College (Business Management/Real Estate and Certification in AutoCAD), The Ohio Auction School and Mount Gilead Exempted Schools.

He is an active community member serving 3 terms on the Morrow County Senior Fair Board with 4 years as President, past Mount Gilead Village Council member, various Morrow County committees, MG Athletic Board weight room commission, and OHSAA football instructor. He currently serves as Secretary of Heart of Ohio Football Officials Association, where he is a licensed high school official, and also coaches track and field for the Mount Gilead School District.

Strain is on the March 17, 2020 ballot for the Republican nomination for Morrow County Recorder. Questions or concerns can be directed to him at 419-560-3786 or strainforrecorder@gmail.com.

