Patrol chooses Trooper of the Year

MOUNT GILEAD — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Joshua A. Carte has been selected as the 2019 Trooper of the Year at the Mount Gilead Post.

The selection of Trooper Carte, 29, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2019 at the Mount Gilead Post. Trooper Carte was selected for this award by his peers, because of his enthusiastic work attitude, leadership abilities, community engagement, and his level of professionalism with his supervisors, peers and the public.

He is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Awards, which will be announced at a later date.

Carte has earned the Criminal Patrol Award in three consecutive years, is a former ACE Award recipient for excellence in auto larceny, and was selected as the Mount Gilead Post Trooper of the Year in 2017.

Trooper Carte joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2015 and has spent his entire career at the Mount Gilead Post. Originally from Westerville, and upon graduating from Westerville South High School, Trooper Carte enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.

He and his significant other, Samantha, live in Etna, with their sons Colton and Jaxon.