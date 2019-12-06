COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Events

Dec. 11

Community dinner, Trinity United Methodist Church, 5-6:45 p.m. Ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, vegetable, choice of salad, rolls, dessert, drink. Dinners are $8 per person. No charge for children 10 and under. Dine-in or carry-out available.

Dec. 12

Seventh Annual Christmas in Cardington. Lots of family activities & fun for all. 5 to 8 p.m. More info visit Friends of Cardington on Facebook.

Dec. 14

Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit Edison Depot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 552 W. High St., Edison. Call 419-946-3663 for more info.

A Morning with Santa at Pleasant Ridge Farm, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Meet and greet with Santa, milk and doughnuts. Pictures with Santa (bring your own camera). Free event, but donations are welcomed. 5555 Township Road 59, Mount Gilead.

Morrow Manor annual last minute shopping day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Music of the season, hot food, 50/50 raffle, door prizes. Special gift wrapping for the shoppers.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh-in is 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

