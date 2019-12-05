Cardington adopts tentative 2020 budget

Cardington Village council wound up the year considering finances when it met Dec. 2.

Approved were an ordinance adopting a budget (resource budget) in tentative form for 2020 and an ordinance adopting an appropriations budget (expense or appropriations) in tentative form for 2020.

Fiscal Officer Deb Fry explained that the first (resource) summarized what was presented to council members during a work session in November and also in that same work session, changes were made to the appropriations budget adding $30,000 for the purchase of a truck for 2020.

She said this additional amount was distributed between street, water and wastewater funds.

• Approved was the payment of bills totaling $26,360.50.

• Approved a resolution amending a previous resolution accepting the mayor’s and village administrator’s recommendation of Leslie Kathleen Dye to the position of part time utility clerk for the village.

The earlier resolution inadvertently omitted the village’s bonding requirements for the new employee. This resolution provides that Leslie Dye’s appointment will require a bond to the village for the faithful performance of her duties in the amount of $35,000, with the premium paid by the village.

• Approval was given a resolution authorizing the written return to the Morrow County Auditor of expenses incurred by the removal of noxious weeds from the properties of village residences, a total of $832.

• Approved was a resolution certifying to the county auditor for inclusion on the tax duplicates the amount owed to the village for delinquent water and sewer charges, totaling $41,507.10.

• Police Chief James Wallace said his department had taken 53 calls for service in November. He said the department was re-certified on Tasers. He thanked Lt. Elliot of the Marion City Police Department for coming to do that.

He said Officer Kiefer had attended training on school bus safety. Lt. Winkler and Chief Wallace received training on criminal patrol interdiction and on dealing with the media during a crisis.

• Mayor Susie Peyton recognized council member Tim Abraham for serving the village as a council member for two separate four-year terms beginning in 2010. He did not not seek re-election this year.

• Council will meet next on Monday, Jan. 6.

Cardington Mayor Susie Peyton congratulates council member Tim Abraham at the conclusion of his last meeting as a council member. Abraham has served two separate full terms. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/12/web1_Peyton-and-Abraham-2019.jpeg Cardington Mayor Susie Peyton congratulates council member Tim Abraham at the conclusion of his last meeting as a council member. Abraham has served two separate full terms. Courtesy Photo