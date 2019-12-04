The following cases were considered in the Nov. 18 and Dec. 2 sessions of Cardington Mayor’s Court:

Dakota Hughes, Marengo, drug paraphernalia, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Anthony A. Jordan, Mount Gilead, driving under suspension, guilty assessed fines and costs.

Kyla Blake, Mount Gilead, drug paraphernalia, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Nicole Celli, Mount Gilead, speed 25 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Kim L. Omara, Delaware, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.