MG Schools welcomes interim superintendent

Mount Gilead Schools Interim Superintendent Larry Zimmerman calls himself a “hands on” person.

“I’ve already been out in the middle school and I’ll visit the elementary school this afternoon,” Zimmerman said on his second day at work on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Zimmerman accepted the position of interim superintendent following the resignation of Jeff Thompson.

Mount Gilead School Board President Brian Barnett said Thompson resigned from his employment as superintendent, effective at the conclusion of his contract on July 31, 2020.

“Until that time, Mr. Thompson will remain employed and on paid administrative leave,” Barnett said in a written statement. “It is anticipated that he will work with the interim superintendent to ensure a smooth transition. The Board of Education wishes Mr. Thompson the best in the future.”

Zimmerman comes to Mount Gilead with the experience of 40 years in the Marysville school system. He began his career there as a coach and middle school history teacher. He worked in guidance and testing before working with curriculum and human resources.

He retired after 15 years as Marysville Schools Superintendent in 2012. He presently works in consulting and grant development with various agencies.

“It was a time of great growth in Marysville schools as the Honda plant moved in and the size of the school district almost doubled,” Zimmerman said of his years there.

Zimmerman feels at home in the Mount Gilead school district, having grown up on a farm near Urbana. He graduated from Graham High School and The Ohio State University. He and his wife Brenda have been married 47 years and have three sons.

“I’m here to help and want to support the teachers,” Zimmerman added.

He anticipates being in the position until July or until the search for a permanent superintendent is completed.

Zimmerman said he has been impressed with the dedication of the Mount Gilead School Board.

“It is surprising to see that all the school board members graduated from Mount Gilead High School,” Zimmerman said. “They are dedicated to making things work and they are seeking good leadership in their search for a superintendent.”

Mount Gilead Schools Interim Superintendent Larry Zimmerman comes to Mount Gilead after 40 years in the Marysville School District. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/12/web1_00100dPORTRAIT_00100_BURST20191203142135325_COVER-2.jpg Mount Gilead Schools Interim Superintendent Larry Zimmerman comes to Mount Gilead after 40 years in the Marysville School District. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel