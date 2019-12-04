MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

Warnings given

A verbal domestic between a couple on Delaware Street resulted in both being warned for disorderly conduct.

Menacing charge

A man who made a threatening call to a corporate call center was charged with aggravated menacing and falsification.

Threats made

A South Delaware Street resident claimed she had received messages asking for money followed by threats of being harmed if she did not comply. The number had been discontinued and the messages had been erased.

Unruly juvenile

Reports of an unruly student at Park Avenue Elementary school were investigated. The youth had run from the school but was found and returned where the mother and school staff worked to resolve the issue.

Vehicle struck

A motorist was traveling south on Main Street when a second vehicle attempted to cross Main Street on Center Street and struck the first vehicle causing damage.

Man passed out

Officers responded to a call of a man passed out in his vehicle in parking lot on West Marion Road. The man said he had taken too many Tylenol and admitted to drinking alcohol earlier. EMS transported him to Morrow County Hospital.

Oven fire

Officer assisted firefighters with an oven fire on North Cherry Street. The fire was out prior to officers’ arrival. Fire personnel used fans to clear the smoke from inside the home.

Assists squad

Officer assisted EMS in reference to a possible heart attack on West Marion Road.