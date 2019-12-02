Village finishes eliminating blighted structures

MOUNT GILEAD — Christmas decorations and the Nativity scene will be stored in the garage on village-owned property at the corner of Iberia and North streets.

Village Administrator Derek Allen sought village council approval Monday night to put a new roof and new garage door on the structure.

Council unanimously approved spending the $4,550 to Harvey Yoder Construction of Lexington.

“We will have removed all the blight that belongs to us,” Allen said.

The one at the corner of Rich and North streets has been emptied and sits ready for demolition.

In other business:

• The high-pressure water main project is progressing well. The contractor placed water main on Center, Walnut, Church or Short Streets and has made the connection on East Marion Street. Work is taking place on North Street starting at Bank Street.

• Veteran banners have been removed and put into storage.

• As soon as the village can utilize the county’s track hoe, the old wastewater plant on South Street will be demolished.

• Utility committee continues to study water rates in anticipation of a rate hike next year. The last increase was in 2006, Mayor Mike Porter said.

• Fire Chief Chad Swank said calls have tapered off with 18 handled in November, compared with about “40 per month” on average in previous months.

• Swank also said the department has acquired a vintage fire truck once used by the village.

It is a 1930 Seagrave pumper which was purchased new and sold in 1958 to a private party when it was retired. It’s being housed at the fire station with plans to restore it to being functional and use it in parades, Swank said.

The truck was purchased with private funds, not taxpayer money. It is the second fire truck ever to be owned and operated by the Mount Gilead Fire Department.