Christmas Clearinghouse,Toy Drive bring much joy

Volunteers at the Morrow County’s Christmas Clearinghouse and Toy Drive are working together with Patty Collins at Edison Depot restaurant, several churches and Sheriff John Hinton to bring joy to children and families this Christmas.

The Christmas Clearinghouse gives toys to children 10 and under and Patty Collins at Edison Depot has pledged to supplement the program for cash and gift donations to purchase items for older children.

“We want to see every child in the county have a gift this Christmas,” Collins said. “It’s what Christmas is all about.”

Collins said Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves will be coming to the Edison Depot on Dec. 14 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to greet everyone. She hopes many people will bring a toy or donation for the toy drive. Those bringing toys will get a free ice cream cone and can enter a 50/50 drawing.

Clearinghouse Co-Chairman, Brenda Harden said toys and gifts should be new and unwrapped. Toys will be collected at several locations and Harden and Teresa Shipman will coordinate the gifts to make sure they go to the children who are signed up.

Harden said that you can register a child that you would like to get a gift by getting a form at Morrow County Job and Family Service or at the Edison Depot. You will need to get the child or children signed up by Dec. 10.

Many times people, businesses and groups “adopt” a child or family of children at Christmas and purchase gifts for one child or several in the family. Harden said one church has decided to get winter coats for children this Christmas. New and gently used clothing is also welcome, although she said the main idea is for children to have toys, games and other gifts for Christmas.

Toy and gift drop off locations are: The Edison Depot restaurant, Legacy Bar & Grill at SR61 and I 71, Joes True Value Hardware in Mt. Gilead, The End Zone in Mount Gilead, JFS downstairs Entrance D, and the Sheriff’s office Dispatch Center. The End Zone will have both a drop off and a cash bucket for donations. The First Knox Bank will be accepting cash donations for the toy drive.

Harden said she hopes people can bring in toys by December 10th, but knows that Edison Depot is accepting them through Dec. 15 and the Sheriff’s office is accepting toys through Dec. 20.

“The sooner toys are brought in, the better,” said Harden. “That way we can make sure there are toys for all ages and we can coordinate giving them to parents for the children.”

Collins said several local restaurants are donating gift cards for older children in families. Collins welcomes any local business that wishes to donate gift cards for children and families to call Edison Depot at 419-946-3663. To adopt a child or family for gift giving this Christmas, you may call 419-949-2600 at JFS.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the Edison Depot Restaurant again on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m-1 p.m. Edison Depot, Joe’s True Value, Legacy Bar & Grill, JFS Entrance D, The End Zone and Sheriff’s office are locations where you can drop of toys for the toy drive. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/12/web1_20181215_115013-1-.jpg Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the Edison Depot Restaurant again on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m-1 p.m. Edison Depot, Joe’s True Value, Legacy Bar & Grill, JFS Entrance D, The End Zone and Sheriff’s office are locations where you can drop of toys for the toy drive. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel