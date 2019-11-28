‘Christmas Angels’ deck the halls for seniors

MOUNT GILEAD — Seniors at the three rest homes in Morrow County were surprised with miniature, lighted Christmas trees and a gift last week.

This year 25 individuals, churches and groups helped with decorations, and the delivery of 120 trees to county rest homes and care centers.

“Many pitched in to decorate trees, address Christmas cards and pack gift bags for residents at Bennington Glen, Morrow Manor and Woodside Village Care Center,” said project “Christmas Angels” sorganizer, Dixie Shinaberry.

The “Christmas Angels” took trees to each room and sang Christmas carols as they offered each resident a gift bag and Christmas card.

Smiles came to the faces of seniors at Woodside Village as children came in to their rooms with trees and gifts. The most requested carols were “Joy to the World” and “We wish you a Merry Christmas.”

“The residents really enjoyed having the children sing carols,” said Jen Trainer of the Vessel Community Church. “And it’s a great opportunity for children and youth to do something for others at Christmas.”

Shinaberry started the project called “Christmas Angels” three years ago after hearing about a similar activity in Knox County. The first year trees were delivered to Bennington Glen and the second year the “Angels” added Morrow Manor. This is the first year that residents at Woodside Village have received the trees.

Churches and groups who took part in the Christmas Angels project include: Bateman United Methodist Church women and youth, Vessel Community Church families and youth, and Trinity United Methodist Church in Mount Gilead, Women United, OSU Extension and the Tomorrow Center.

Also helping with decorations and delivery were: Bev Cramer, Pam Lanum, Pat Davies, Mike and Kim Porter, Kyle Huvler, Donna Jackson, Laura and Dave Burris, Suzy and Juanita Piercy, Jen Trainer, Jacqui Fatka, Julie McLeod, Sarah and Katy Shinaberry, Ann Vance, Ayla, Cora and Leah Frye, Jenifer, Ava and Lincoln Hammond, Sharon Zinsmeister, Mel Craft and Emily McElroy.

To help with the “Christmas Angels 2020” project you can email Dixie Shinaberry at dixie694@gmail.com.

"Christmas angels" who brought trees and sang carols at Woodside Village Care Center are back, from left: Jacqui Fatka, Julie McLeod, Spencer Fatka, Kayla Trainer, Josiah Fatka and Dixie Shinaberry. In front are: Kayla McLeod, Avonell Fatka, Mallory Trainer and Julie Trainer. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel