Christmas parade, Winterfest coming Dec. 6

MOUNT GILEAD — There is a holiday spirit in the air downtown Friday, Dec. 6, highlighted by the Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade and Winterfest.

A tree lighting and community service will take place at 5:30 p.m. on the square. The parade begins at 7 p.m. from the fairgrounds and will proceed north on Main Street to the Cherry Street pool parking lot.

Other events include cookie decorating, letters to Santa, face painting and games at the Mount Gilead Public Library. Free hot cider and doughnuts will be served.

Trinity United Methodist Church has free kids crafts at 6:30 p.m. and soup and sandwich meal for a donation; crafts are 7:30-9 p.m. with hot chocolate and cookies.

Downtown activities include live reindeer, roaming carolers from Morrow Little Theatre and a magical reindeer food station. Activities near Chase Bank include horse-drawn wagon rides and story time with Mrs. Claus, both beginning at 5 p.m.

Stuff the truck toy drive will be held, with free hot dogs, while they last, provided by Seniors on Center.

Most downtown merchants will be open for business and offering discounts or promotions.

Also, the Morrow County Historical Museum will be open from 5-8 p.m.

Parade and Winterfest sponsored by Consolidated Cooperative, Gompf Funeral Service, Morrow County Hospital and Cardington Yutaka Technologies.