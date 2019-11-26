GILEAD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL ROLLS

Quarter 1
Honor and Merit Roll
Honor Roll: 2nd: Miriam Harvel; 3rd: Cassidy Smith, Lydia Strother; 4th: Patrick Harvel; 5th: Gage Beacom, Caleb Strother; 6th: Amy Caldwell; 9th: Cassidy Gamble; 11th: Hannah Caldwell; 12th: Naomi Shipman, Zachary Zader
Merit Roll: 2nd: Logan Huntt, Alyssa Russell; 4th: Gabriela Cuevas, Afton Ellis, Mason Hupfer, Garrett Jones, William King, Eric Nolting, Brynnen Sene, Allison Zieber; 5th: Gwennan Ellis, Ashtyn Gall, Elisha Harvel, Annoura Tomlinson, Grace Zader; 6th: Levi Harvey, Alexee Horn, Abigail Millinger, Alexis Russell;
8th: Megan Caldwell, Sophia Harvey; 9th: Irene` Cuevas, Emylee Nash; 10th: Ella Beacom, Claudia Gamble; 11th: Laura Lastoria; 12th: Nicholas Bowron.