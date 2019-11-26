Auxiliary Unit 97 makes donations

CARDINGTON — Several donations were made when members of Jenkins-Vaughan Auxiliary Unit 97 met Nov. 19.

A donation of $50 was given to Morrow County Family Services and $100 was given to the Cardington-Lincoln Elementary School Class of Patrina Elliott for the purchase of snacks. It was explained that many students come to school hungry.

A letter was read from the Buckeye Girls State Director of Public Relations who said the 73rd session of the program ended on June 22 with 200 girls in attendance. Two girls were sponsored by Unit 97, Grace Struck held a position on the State Board of Education from Deal City and Chantress DeWitt was municipal court bailiff for O’Connor City.

Barb Arndt was appointed the unit’s VA&R chairman.

A thank you letter was read from the VA Department of Ohio for the unit’s donation of $200.

Accepted into the unit’s membership was Kathleen Ferrell.

Toy Bingo is scheduled to be played at the post home on Dec. 5. Workers are needed.

Those attending are asked to bring gifts for a White Elephant exchange, a $5 gift for a man or woman in a nursing home, items for the Food Pantry and a snack to share.

It was agreed to work on the ditty bags after the holidays, but in time for the March District meeting.

A total of 49 items for the Food Pantry were delivered.