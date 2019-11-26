National convention

Sixteen Cardington FFA members traveled to Indianapolis to attend the National FFA convention. While enroute, they picked up FFA members from River Valley and Eastwood.

The highlight of the event was the celebration of the Cardington FFA members who joined the top 0.6 percent of membership nationwide by receiving their American FFA Degree on the last day of the convention. Those members are Blake Clapham, Marissa Hall, Kaitlyn Fisher, Mac Warren and Alicia McElwee.

They drove to Lucas Oil Stadium for the opening session of the convention. They heard Bob Goff, author, describe to them on how to have a good outlook on life. Following this session, they had dinner at Buca di Beppo before going to Banker’s Life Field house to spend the evening singing to the music of Country Band, Old Dominion.

The next day they attended sessions, explored the Expo Center and enjoyed demonstration of their roots at the Buckeye Bash which is a dance for All-Ohioans attending the convention.

The next day they learned leadership skills in an Escape room, touring Tuttle Orchards and sharing their skills at Expo Bowling.

Apple cider making

The junior and senior FFA members spent the day with the Cardington Elementary students on November 8. Members facilitated Putt- Putt for the students and taught them about many different barnyard animals.

There was also an apple cider press where the students learned how apple cider is made. A highlight of the day were the hayrides for the students that took them through the town. The chapter thanks Don and Sue Lee for the use of their apple cider press and Carl, Jr. Carl, Sr. and Scott Hardwick for providing the hay wagons and driving them for the students.

Veterans Day

In observance of Veterans Day, members created a display of 500 flags lining the sidewalk in front of the high school. The flags represented the brave women and men of Cardington who have served the nation. The chapter thanks everyone who has served and invite those reading this to take a moment of reflections of all these people.

New member night

New Green Hand members were celebrated during the week of Nov. 11.

The chapter hosted the Green Hand Banquet that week. It was at this time the freshman members received their Greenhand degrees and FFA jackets. Thanks is extended to the Farm Association who purchased the jackets for every member of the Cardington FFA. Two days later , the chapter welcomed Bethany Starlin, State FFA vice president, for an officer visit and they then welcomed Holly McClay, State FFA President.

All Green Hand members were split into teams with the chapter officers leading them. Each team had a different colored shirt and a planet based name. The name was based on the night’s theme of space.

During New Member Night, the teams competed in KanJam or SpaceJam, Glow in the Dark volleyball, Space Trivia, a Launch Room Escape Room, Minute to Win it competitions or NASA Training Camp and a Wing Eating competition.

The FFA team with the most points at the end of the night was awarded a gold Buzz Lightyear Statue.

The next morning the senior members painted the Green Hand members’ hands green. This week was a great opportunity for the freshman members to gain FFA experience.

Cardington FFA members teaching elementary students how to use the apple cider press. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/11/web1_Cardington-FFA-members-teaching-elementary-students-how-to-use-the-apple-cider-press.jpg Cardington FFA members teaching elementary students how to use the apple cider press. Courtesy Photos Cardington Greenhand members of the FFA at their banquet 2019. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/11/web1_Cardington-Greenhand-members-of-the-FFA-2019.jpg Cardington Greenhand members of the FFA at their banquet 2019. Courtesy Photos Cardington FFA recipients of the American Farm Degree presented at the National FFA convention. Shown, from left: Marissa Hall, Blake Clapham, Kaitlyn Fisher and Mac Warren. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/11/web1_American-Degree-Receipients-at-National-FFA-convention-2019.jpg Cardington FFA recipients of the American Farm Degree presented at the National FFA convention. Shown, from left: Marissa Hall, Blake Clapham, Kaitlyn Fisher and Mac Warren. Courtesy Photos