Selover Library drone team takes championship

CHESTERVILLE — Selover Public Library’s High Five Drone-Racing Team competed at a Drones in School competition on November 13 at Marion Harding High School. Six teams from northern Ohio gathered for the high school-level event, the first in the program for this school year. The Selover team took first place in 5 of 6 categories, and came away as the overall champions for the event.

Drones in School is a unique educational program that develops skills in engineering, project management, entrepreneurship, graphic design, and marketing. It challenges students to go beyond their current skills through a fun and engaging process that wraps around the exciting sport of drone racing.

Drones in School utilizes small-scale drone technology, allowing students to develop technical skills through a process that is safe and scalable for an indoor environment. By flying inside a building with micro-drones, teams are also exempt from FAA regulations.

Drones in School teams consist of 3-6 students that fill six job roles. While the team works collaboratively throughout the season, students in each role are responsible for specific deliverables relevant to the competition. Making up the High Five team are Matthew Hebauf, Tristen Ware, Wesley Bush, and Hunter Berthold. The team was established in December 2018 as one of the first in the Drones in School program. It is the only library-sponsored team, and is also unique in that three of its four members are homeschooled.

One key requirement for team members is to acquire financial sponsorships. Thanks to early support from Hot Shot’s Secret of Mt. Gilead, the team got off to a solid start. Additional sponsors include the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 148 in Galion, the Knights of Columbus Council 1234 of Galion and, most recently, Drone Strike LLC of Marengo.

As part of its ongoing community involvement and marketing efforts, the team has, among other things, held a drone clinic for other drone users, made presentations at a number of library functions, and conducted demonstrations for several sponsors.

More information about Drones in School is available at www.dronesinschool.com

Selover Public Library’s High Five Drone Racing Team members Hunter Berthold, Matthew Hebauf, Wesley Bush, and Tristen Ware took first place in five of six categories at the Drones in School competition Nov. 13. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/11/web1_high-five-with-5-plaques.jpg Selover Public Library’s High Five Drone Racing Team members Hunter Berthold, Matthew Hebauf, Wesley Bush, and Tristen Ware took first place in five of six categories at the Drones in School competition Nov. 13. Courtesy Photo