MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

Assists units

Officer assisted Cardington Police and a sheriff’s deputy with an incident involving four people at the Cardington Duke station. Arrests were made and a vehicle was towed.

Bank card lost

A caller stated a woman he knows took his bank card. When contacted she denied having it and said he was drunk at the bar.

Driver cited

A man was cited and released for fictitious plates and driving under suspension. His vehicle was towed from Douglas Street.

Suspicious person

A man was reportedly \]sitting outside the Kroger store for 3 hours. He stated he was using the WiFi to contact someone to get him. He was advised to move along.

Vehicle towed

A vehicle at West Marion and South Main streets had been there for several weeks with complaints about it. Officer ordered the vehicle towed after the owner failed to move it.

Damage done

A motorist traveling east on West High Street began to turn north on to Main Street. As he did the door of his semi trailer swung open and struck the mirror of a parked vehicle.

Traffic offenses

A man was cited and released for driving under suspension and speeding in the 900 block of East High Street.

Citation given

An argument over money resulted in a man throwing a can of soda at his vehicle causing damage to it. He was cited for criminal damaging.

Accident

Motorist turning eastbound onto Marion Road from Kroger parking lot collided with another vehicle exiting Taco Bell’s parking lot.

Arrest made

Officer arrested a man on West Marion Road on an active warrant out of Delaware County.

Vehicle hit

A motorist going west and turning south on East Union Street was struck by another vehicle causing property damage only.

Traffic control

Officer assisted with traffic control due to trees that had broken off and hanging over the roadway on North Main Street.

Disorderly conduct

Officer responded to a call on West Marion Road involving a woman and her ex-boyfriend. During an argument the man admitted to kicking the passenger side of her vehicle. He was cited for disorderly conduct and advised to handle things in a more civilized manner.

Gunshots reported

Officer responded to a call of several gun shots on West High Street. Patrolling the area, nothing was located and no further shots were heard.