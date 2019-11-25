Freund retires; Huffman takes over at Highland

SPARTA — Dan Freund officially retired as Highland Local Schools Superintendent at a recent school board meeting, effective Nov. 15.

His service to public education, especially Highland, has been very impressive, a news release states.

“This is Mr. Freund’s 50th year in education and second time serving as Highland’s superintendent. Even though Mr. Freund has officially stepped away from the superintendency, he will continue to assist Highland on an as needed basis through this school year.”

Former Highland High School principal and assistant superintendent, Nate Huffman, was approved to replace Freund as Highland’s superintendent. Huffman served as Highland High School principal from 2012 to 2019 and assistant superintendent for the first part of this school year.

Prior to Mr. Huffman’s administrative roles, he taught mathematics at Olentangy Orange High School and Highland High School. He also served as a head track coach and assistant football coach in both districts. Huffman also served 8 years in the Ohio Air National Guard.

Huffman has a bachelor’s degree in Applied Mathematics from the Ohio State University and two master’s degrees. One in Mathematics Education from Wright State University and the other in Educational Leadership from the University of Cincinnati. He also completed superintendent coursework through the University of Dayton.

HUFFMAN https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/11/web1_Nate-Huffman.jpg HUFFMAN