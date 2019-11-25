Karen’s Kids Campus gives back

MARENGO — Karen’s Kids Campus daycare believes in giving back to the community. Teaching their students that kindness matters as well as taking care of our county. They have been busy this year.

For the past three years the parents and staff at the center have collected book bags, blankets, clothing, and toys for the Morrow and surrounding counties. Items will go to the Family and Children Services foster care program. Together the group has filled gift boxes to the rim and items will be delivered to Children’s Services.

Karen’s Kids Campus has recently created a T-shirt event in support of a 4-year-old student attending the pre-school program. He has been diagnosed with pediatric childhood cancer for the second time. The student’s families started collecting funds and gave the family gas cards to get to and from the hospital for treatment.

Students and staff are encouraged at the daycare to recycle what they can. Items are taken to the Marengo’s recycling collection containers. They also collected bottle caps throughout the summer for recycling and purchased colorful recycled material chairs for the students use at the center.

Director Holly Schade of Karen's Kids Campus shows the items collected that will go to the Family and Children Services foster care program. Courtesy Photo