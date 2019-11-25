Fatal crash in Chester Township

CHESTERVILLE — The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal traffic crash. The fatal crash occurred on Sunday, Nov. 24 at approximately 5:29 a.m. on Township Road 190 near County Road 179 in Chester Township.

Aleesha A. Hardy, 30, of Cardington, was driving a 2004 tan Buick Rendezvous northbound on Township Road 190. Hardy failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the right side of the roadway, and overturned into a tree. Hardy was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Hardy was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Morrow County EMS, Big Walnut Fire Department and the Morrow County Coroner’s Office.