COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Through Dec. 12

Winter coat drive, Gilead Christian School both campuses, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; items will be donated to a local charity. New or gently used coats, hats, scarves and gloves can be donated. Naomi Shipman has organized this for her senior project. Cleaning provided by Alco Dry Cleaners and Cleaning by Carrie. Call the school at 419-946-5990 for information.

Dec. 3

Marengo Seniors breakfast meeting at the Legacy (Farmstead) Restaurant, 9 a.m. Call 419-253-0727 with questions.

Dec. 4

Free movie presentation of the Victory Shaft monument dedication centennial parade and re-enactment. Capitol Theater, 7 p.m.

Dec. 6

Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade and Winterfest, downtown; 5 p.m.; parade begins 7 p.m. from fairgrounds.

Dec. 6-7

Edison United Methodist their Annual Christmas Bake Sale and Cookie Walk. It will be held Friday, 8;30 to 3 and Saturday, 9 to noon. Lunch served from 11 to 1, Friday only. Items for sale are: Baked goods, chicken & noodles, potato salad, mince meat, beef vegetable soup, cookie walk, homemade noodles, candies, meat salad, fruit cakes, canned beef, and a white elephant Christmas table. 333 Boundary St., Edison and is handicapped-accessible. Call Donna Osborn at 419-947-6356 for information.

Dec. 7

HPM’s former employees Christmas dinner, noon, Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead. Choice of ham loaf or chicken breast. Cost $10 per person. Those attending are asked to bring a canned goods donation for the church food pantry. Questions, call 740-485-2075 or 419-947-7811.

Marengo United Methodist Church annual Craft Show. A free-will offering breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. Pictures with Santa 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; craft and bake sale 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Vendors with a variety of items. Bake cookie sale for the holiday season and lunch.The sale benefits the church’s mission projects such as God’s Kids, Angel Food pantry and clothing closet.

Dec. 7-8

Pet Photos with Santa. Benefit for the Humane Society of Morrow County. Held at the Animal Resource Center (Humane Society), 16. S. Main St., Mount Gilead. Saturday 10 am.-5 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cardington, Dec. 7, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Cardington First United Methodist Church, 300 S. Marion St.; Dec. 9, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Cardington Lincoln High School, 349 Chesterville Avenue.

Iberia, Dec. 5, 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Washington Township Trustee Building, 3612 Cemetery Road.

Mount Gilead, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Morrow County Hospital, 651 W. Marion Road.

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

