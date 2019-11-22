Highland FFA collects items during Giving Week

SPARTA — Highland FFA organized a Giving Week as an opportunity to give back to people in our community.

We planned different items for Highland’s students and staff to bring to school each day. Throughout the week we had Meal Monday, Toy Tuesday, Wash-Up Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, and Freezing Friday. To conclude Giving Week, we also hosted a Tackle Hunger event at the football game.

We collected donations at both entrances for people to bring canned goods to the game. We really appreciate everyone that contributed to Giving Week and helped us give back to our community.

Together, we were able to raise over 20 totes full of donations.

Highland FFA donates 20 overflowing totes to local food pantry.