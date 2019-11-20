Bonecutter Family donates to food pantry

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Food Pantry recently received a $1,000 donation from the Bonecutter Family as part of the Bonecutter’s monthly Charitable Giving Campaign. Rockwell and Krista Bonecutter presented the check to food pantry coordinators Teresa Shipman, Brenda Harden and board member John Hinton.

The Morrow County Food Pantry is a member of the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, which enables the pantry to purchase food for 3 cents per pound; the pantry can order food and have it delivered to them. This enables financial donations to purchase large amounts of food.

The holidays are a busy time of year for the pantry. Last December 337 individuals were served. The average number served each month by the pantry is 250 individuals. Last year the pantry served over 5000 people.

Shipman expressed their thanks.

“We are extremely grateful to the Bonecutters for this donation. The holiday season is a busy time for the food pantry. This money will go a long way towards purchasing food for the families that we serve.”

“The food pantry fills a vital need for our community and we hope this gift brings us a little closer to ensuring everyone has nutritious and wholesome meals over the holidays,” Rockwell said.

The Morrow County Food Pantry is located at 619 W. Marion Road, Entrance C. It is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. You must be a Morrow County resident and are required to bring a photo ID. Food can be obtained once a month. You will need to bring your own container or bags.

Harden and Shipman are retired from Morrow County Jobs & Family Services which makes them familiar with other organizations and services that are available that they can refer clients to.

“If someone comes in for the first time, perhaps after losing a job, they may not be aware of what is available to them. For example, it takes approximately three days to determine if they qualify for food stamps. We can give them enough food for three meals a day for each family member that will help until they get assistance and then send them downstairs to apply for help,” she said.

Shipman added, “We don’t turn anyone away the first time they come. For instance of someone came from Marion County, we would serve them this time and then make sure that they knew where they could find help in Marion County.”

The Morrow County Food Pantry is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To make a financial donation, checks can be made payable to the Morrow County Food Pantry, 619 W. Marion Road, Mount Gilead, OH, 43338.

The Bonecutters award a $1,000 donation every month, through the Bonecutter Family Trust, to a group or organization in Morrow County. If your organization would like to be considered as a recipient of the Bonecutter Charitable Giving Campaign, applying is an easy process. Visit the Bonecutter Properties website at Bonecutter.net and click the Charitable Giving link to download the application. The application can also be found on their Facebook Page.

Mail the completed form to: Bonecutter Giving, 6200 State Route 95, Mount Gilead, OH 43338 or send via Email to: info@bonecutter.net

