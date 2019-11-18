Morrow SWCD plans 70th meeting

The Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District cordially invites you to their 70th Annual Meeting and Fish Fry at the American Legion Hall in Cardington. The date is Saturday, Dec. 7.

The all-you-can-eat fish fry will be served with baked potato, coleslaw, applesauce, rolls, desert, and beverage from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. cost of the dinner ticket is $5 per person thanks to Ag Credit of Mount Gilead; Central Ohio Farmer’s Co-op, Inc., Mt. Gilead Branch; Nutrien Ag Solutions, Edison Branch; Farm Credit Services of Mid America; POET Bio-Refining, Marion; Broerman Insurance Agency, Fredericktown; Morral Companies, Caledonia; Tidy Tim’s Inc.; the Morrow County Dairy Association; and the Morrow SWCD Board of Supervisors who are sponsoring the events.

You may acquire tickets by contacting the SWCD office, in person or by phone, 419-946-7923. Tickets may also be purchased from any Morrow SWCD board member. They are Mike Sayers, Larry Leonhard, Jay Smith, Tom Clark, and Wayde Looker. Ticket reservations must be made by Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The annual meeting and fish fry is open to the public.

This year’s banquet entertainment will be Liz Gliem who grew up in the Cardington area, but in 2014 moved to Pemba, Mozambique in Africa to serve as a missionary with Iris Ministries. Liz has been helping to oversee and manage a farm that employs 30 local Mozambicans.

Also, the election of two members to the Morrow SWCD Board of Supervisors to serve a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2020. Anyone 18 years of age or older living or owning property in Morrow County is eligible to vote. This is your opportunity to provide direction to the soil and water conservation efforts in Morrow County.

The Morrow SWCD Cooperator of the Year Award will be presented to a deserving conservation cooperator, honoring them for their accomplishments in the conservation of our natural resources.