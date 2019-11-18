MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

Door secured

Officer discovered an open door at the Merchant Mall. He secured the door and checked the building.

Wallet returned

A motorist flagged down an officer with a wallet he had found on Rich and North streets. The wallet was returned to the owner who lives in the village.

911 hang-up

Officer responded to a 911 hang-up on West High Street. A check of the residence showed no signs of a problem.

Vehicle complaint

A resident reported a vehicle parked at West Marion and South Main streets for several weeks. The owner was located and he agreed to have it towed.

Driver cited

A vehicle traveling west on East High Street was struck by a vehicle that failed to yield from the library and struck her, causing property damage. The driver was cited for duty to yield.

Drug citation

An occupied vehicle on South Main Street was discovered to have an odor of marijuana coming from it. The driver was cited for possession.

Assists unit

Officer assisted EMS personnel on West High Street. Upon arrival the woman was found to be conscious and responsive.

Hit-skip crash

A driver said someone struck her vehicle and left the scene while it was parked at Kroger.

Deer struck

A woman struck a deer with her vehicle causing damage to the front passenger headlight, bumper and door.

Possible theft

Officer assisted Morrow County Sheriff’s deputy regarding a possible breaking and entering at the Edison Mini-Storage units. Multiple items including tools and a television were found inside a vehicle. Two males were detained as the investigation continued.

Vandalism

A woman said her daughter’s vehicle had an obscene picture drawn on it with washable paint. She was advised to speak to the manager of the store where it occurred.