COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Events

Nov. 21

“Transportation Options in Morrow County” with speaker Josh Snyder, Transportation Director of Morrow County Area Transportation. He will outline how you can get to your destinations in Morrow County. Held at the Morrow County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 406 Bank St., Mount Gilead, 6-8 p.m.

Annual Book & Gift Sale at Morrow County Hospital (lower level). Presented by the MCH Auxiliary. 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Nov. 22

Hope for the Homeless 2019. Experience what an evening of being homeless is like. Build your shelter and experience situations of homelessness in Morrow County. Homeless Camp will be held at the Square in Mount Gilead. 6 p.m.-midnight. For more info and to reserve a spot call Jessica at 419-946-4191.

Nov. 23

Galion Booster Club annual craft show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., cost $5 per person. Free admission. Food available; visit from Santa Claus. Seventy-five crafters; unique items. Questions, visit booster.club44833@gmail.com.

First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St., will host a Fourth Saturday Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. The menu will be made-to-order omelets, hash browns, and toast. The cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children. This month’s proceeds will be for Christmas giving.

Morrow County Genealogical Society presents “Morrow County Railroad History” presentation by Donna Carver. 2 p.m., Mount Gilead Library Annex, 35 E. High St. Open to the public.

Nov. 24

The 15th annual Community Thanksgiving Meal; 4:30-6 p.m. at Cardington 1st United Methodist Church, 300 S. Marion St. Cardington. Public is welcome.

Nov. 28

Will you be alone or unable to cook or go out on Thanksgiving Day? Volunteers at Galion Grace Point Church will prepare and deliver a meal to you on Thanksgiving Day. Call to reserve your free Thanksgiving dinner delivered right to your door. The deadline to order your meal and have it delivered is Friday, Nov. 22. Call 419-468-9648 to reserve your meal.

Dec. 7

HPM past employees Christmas dinner, noon, Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead. Choice of ham loaf or chicken breast. Cost $10 per person. Those attending are asked to bring a canned goods donation for the church food pantry. Questions call 740-485-2075 or 419-947-7811.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

