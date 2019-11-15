Edison installs warning siren

EDISON — The village will have a new mayor in 2020. Patti Feustal who held a council position in the village for several years, was elected to the mayor’s seat without opposition Nov. 5.

Present Mayor Sandy Ackerman will step into the council seat held by Eldonna McKinniss in January and Dawn Salisbury occupy the seat held by Floyd Wogan before his passing in September.

Since no one is running for the Bureau of Public Affairs (BPA,) the council discussed the possibility of disbanding that committee and hiring the BPA clerk to take over some more of that committee’s responsibilities. Mary Neviska is the BPA clerk.

Fiscal officer Bruce Seaburn said this would be something similar to what Mount Gilead has with a village manager. That person could also take over some of the paperwork of the street department.

No decisions were made about that change, but it seems like an obvious choice for the council since it has been difficult to get anyone to commit the time to serving on the BPA committee.

In other business:

• Council members passed temporary appropriations for 2020.

• Council heard from a village resident that cars have been speeding in alleys. After some discussion there was agreement that signs should be posted in village alleys for 15 mph speed limit.

• Kevin Salisbury made arrangements for the siren to be put up on Thursday, Nov. 14. Workmen will also be testing the siren after it is in place. Salisbury coordinated the delivery and installation of the siren installer from New Jersey with the crane operator who placed the siren up on top of the grain elevator.

• Street Supervisor Rod Clinger noted that former council member April Anthony worked to get the siren for the village and funds have been set aside for the project for two years. County Emergency Management Director, John Harsch also worked to make connections that made the project possible.

• Clinger said salt and grit supply is low. He plans to order half loads this year so that brine doesn’t have a chance to leak out of the grit.

• There was general discussion on how to get rid of junk cars in the village, but no action was taken.

• The next meeting is Monday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Village Municipal Building.

The new Edison warning signal was manufactured by American Signal Corp. of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. and installed by Jake Ritchey of New Jersey. The 90 foot crane was from Millers in Plain City, Ohio. The siren warnings will be coordinated with 911 notifications. Mount Gilead electrician Steve McFarland worked on the electrical connections for the project. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/11/web1_IMG_20191114_134241.jpg The new Edison warning signal was manufactured by American Signal Corp. of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. and installed by Jake Ritchey of New Jersey. The 90 foot crane was from Millers in Plain City, Ohio. The siren warnings will be coordinated with 911 notifications. Mount Gilead electrician Steve McFarland worked on the electrical connections for the project. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel

Village council considers 2020 changes