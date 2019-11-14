Veterans, guests enjoy dinner at Post 97

CARDINGTON — The Veterans Day dinner was served to 86 veterans and their guests when they met at the home of Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97 of the American Legion.

The di Tnner was funded by the caterer. Assisting with the serving were members of Auxiliary Unit 97.

Conducting the program was Jim Crawford, commander of Post 97. Jim Morris, the post first vice commander, introduced the speaker, Roger Friend, Department First Vice Commander. Giving a review of his attendance at Buckeye Boys State last summer was Zachary Zader, Gilead Christian School, whose attendance at BBS was sponsored by Post 97.

Increment awards were made to Gus Peyton and Richard Carsner, each 50 years of membership with the American Legion and Post 97; Jim Crawford and Bart Arndt, each 30 years; Russell Brown, 40 years and Fred Barber, 25 years.

Morris and Dave Leonard, adjutant and Crawford, serving as Chaplain, conducted the Post Everlasting service during which the following deceased veterans and members of Post 97 were honored: Charles E. Hardin, Johnnie Wilburn, Doyle Showalter, Carl Cole, Ray Bauman, Kenneth Beveridge, Thomas E. Ray, Bernard J. Piper, and John Wolford.

Guests present included Department Sgt. at Arms Roy Terry, past district commander. Colors were posted by members of Post 97, Unit 97 and Squadron 97.

Courtesy Photo | Brenda Harden Members of Post 97 at the Veterans Day Dinner at Cardington are front row, from left: Jim Crawford, Post 97 Commander, Jim Morris, first vice commander; Fred Barber and Bart Arndt both Post 97 members. Back row: Beth Hewes, Thomas Wyett, Traci Burn and Christin McGrawwith the caterers and Bruce Fissell, right Post 97 member.