MORROW COUNTY COURT NEWS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Through Nov. 11

Homer R. Bartram and Valerie E. Tolle.

Mark A. Brown and Alexa N. Boesch.

Jeffrey A. Coldren and Samantha A. Crump.

Nicholas B. Detray and Reggan I. Fetter.

Richard F. Horacek and Barbara M. Felton.

Zackery M. McAvoy and Hannah Jo Howell.

Joshua L. Steinmetz and Katie B. Hoelscher.

PROBATE COURT

Entry issuing certificate of transfer in estate of Patricia K. Wilhelm.

Entry setting hearing in estate of Nancy Charlene Levings.

Application for attorney fees; certificate of service of account to heirs or beneficiaries; receipts filed in estate of Randy Dale Stafford.

Judgment entry ordering approving transfer of motor vehicles (8); amended inventory and appraisal with real estate and entry setting hearing in estate of Joe Gordon Acker.

Entry approving and settling account in estate of George David Vernon.

Entry approving and settling account in estate of Thomas Joseph Cawley.

Entry approving and settling account in estate of Robert A. Weiler Jr.

Certificate of title examination in estate of Lois Marie Robinson.

Journal entry approving a guardian ad litem in estate of Braylen A.D. Louderback.

Hearing notice in estate of Donald Lee Steck.

First report of distribution of wrongful death and survival claims in estate of Kirby S. Potter.

Judgment entry ordering approving transfer of motor vehicles (2), entry approving and settling account; order to pay attorney fees in estate of Jerry Burkhart.

Entry appointing fiduciary; letters of authority in estate of Hershell Bayless Johnson.

Notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary in estate of Mary Jane Hanners.

Judgment entry order approving inventory and appraisal in estate of Linda P. Cowles.

Appointment of appraiser; waiver of notice of hearing on inventory; application for attorney fees in estate of Harley Hobart Hart.

Entry admitting will to probate in estate of Robert F. Duncan.

Entry setting hearing in estate of Martha Ann Massey.

Waiver of notice of hearing on inventory; entry setting hearing; approving transfer of motor vehicle in estate of Betty L. Stephens.

Notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary in estate of in estate of Stanley Ray Lloyd.

Notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary; entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Sandra L. Brady.

Entry granting summary release from administration in estate of Rebecca S. Patterson.

Application of authority to administer estate of Stephen P. Bottorff.

Certificate of death filed; entry granting summary release from administration in estate of Dane Eric Strait.

Certificate of death filed in estate of Donna Lynn Mullins.

Certificate of death filed; application of authority to administer estate; waiver of notice of probate of will in estate of Stephen Paul Rader.

Certificate of death filed; application to probate will; original will filed in estate of Lawrence M. Hubbard.

Certificate of death filed; original will filed; notice to administrator of estate recovery program in estate of Patricia D. Coons.

Certificate of death filed; application to transfer mobile home; entry setting hearing and ordering notice; entry granting summary release from administration in estate of David Junior Chaney Sr.

Certificate of death filed; original will filed; entry approving appraiser; waiver of notice of application to relieve estate from administration; entry relieving estate from administration in estate of Rebecca May Murphy.

Certificate of death filed; waiver and consent to appointment of fiduciary; application for authority to sell real estate; notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary in estate of Arol Dana Stetson.