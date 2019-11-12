Hamilton receives Eagle Scout Award

Shaun Hamilton at his Eagle Scout ceremony with parents Frank and Suzy Hamilton. Hamilton, formerly of Mount Gilead, received his Eagle Scout Award Nov. 3 in Hilliard, Ohio. He is a member of Troop 148 in Hilliard and a senior at Hilliard Bradley High School. He is deciding on what college he will attend. Hamilton is the grandson of Angela Hamilton of Mount Gilead and Ray Blanton of Johnsville.

