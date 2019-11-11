Cardington holds 65th class reunion

The Cardington High School Class of 1954 continued its long tradition of meeting for a fall luncheon at All Occasions Catering, Waldo. This year the meeting had special meaning as they observed the 65th anniversary of their graduation. Coming the farthest was Leona Shaffer Benedict of Angola, Indiana. Shown are, back row from left: Martha Schorr, Tom Fisher, Gene Levering, Jim Curts and Ron Warfel. Middle row: Leona Shaffer Benedict, Zanoni Faust Weaver and Twila Rentschler Gardner. Front row: Ann Boger Heimlich, Gloria Pine Baker, Gerry Wilson Bean, Helen Zeigler Collins and Audrey Fowble Newbury.

The Cardington High School Class of 1954 continued its long tradition of meeting for a fall luncheon at All Occasions Catering, Waldo. This year the meeting had special meaning as they observed the 65th anniversary of their graduation. Coming the farthest was Leona Shaffer Benedict of Angola, Indiana. Shown are, back row from left: Martha Schorr, Tom Fisher, Gene Levering, Jim Curts and Ron Warfel. Middle row: Leona Shaffer Benedict, Zanoni Faust Weaver and Twila Rentschler Gardner. Front row: Ann Boger Heimlich, Gloria Pine Baker, Gerry Wilson Bean, Helen Zeigler Collins and Audrey Fowble Newbury. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/11/web1_Class-of-1954-reunion-001.jpg The Cardington High School Class of 1954 continued its long tradition of meeting for a fall luncheon at All Occasions Catering, Waldo. This year the meeting had special meaning as they observed the 65th anniversary of their graduation. Coming the farthest was Leona Shaffer Benedict of Angola, Indiana. Shown are, back row from left: Martha Schorr, Tom Fisher, Gene Levering, Jim Curts and Ron Warfel. Middle row: Leona Shaffer Benedict, Zanoni Faust Weaver and Twila Rentschler Gardner. Front row: Ann Boger Heimlich, Gloria Pine Baker, Gerry Wilson Bean, Helen Zeigler Collins and Audrey Fowble Newbury. Courtesy Photo