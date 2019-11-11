Winter Weather Advisory for Morrow County; 2-5 inches of snow expected through Tuesday morning

CLEVELAND — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 p.m today through 7 a.m. Tuesday for the Bellville area.

Snow expected is expected, with a total accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. This advisory is for Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Morrow and Knox counties. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Temperatures will hold nearly steady in the lower 30s during the daytime hours on Monday before falling into the 20s on Monday night. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained from the Department of Transportation website.