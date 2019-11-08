Clark family donates jackets to Highland FFA officers

Before our annual Leadership Night meeting, Highland FFA Officers were surprised by Nate and Jessie Clark with personalized Seed Consultant jackets. We really appreciate their donation and love the personalized embroidery on the jackets. We would like to send out a public thank you to the Clark family for their generous donation. These jackets are a wonderful gift that our officers will always cherish. — Abigail Erdy, Highland FFA President

