COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Events

Though Nov. 23

Holiday Food Drive, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, 101 Home Road, Mount Gilead. The 12th annual event benefits a food bank in Morrow County. Bring a non-perishable food item to the office during the month of November. Items can be dropped off 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Any questions call 419-947-4845 or email: pfox@morrowcountysheriff.org.

Nov. 15-16

American Legion Post #97 Fish Fry Dinner. 5-7 p.m. 307 Park Ave., Cardington.

Mount Gilead Downtown Merchants Annual Christmas Open House. Extended hours from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

Nov. 16

State Rep. Riordan McClain (R-Upper Sandusky) informal office hours, 9-11 a.m., Sames & Cook, 33 S. Main St., Mount Gilead.

Annual Fredericktown Holiday Bazaar. Held at the High School, 111 Stadium Drive. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Nov. 18

The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors meeting, 4:30 p.m. in the conference room of the Cardington Lincoln Intermediate Building, 3700 County Road 168 Cardington. Citizens are welcome to attend.

Marengo Seniors carry-in at the Legion Hall in Marengo, noon. Bring a side dish or a dessert. Call 419-253-0727 with questions.

Nov. 19

Seniors on Center will be hosting a meeting at 1 p.m. to discuss upcoming trips for 2020. A bus trip is scheduled for Nashville in May. They will be taking reservations at the meeting. Light refreshments will be served at 41 W. Center St., Mount Gilead.

Nov. 20

Trinity United Methodist Church Community Dinner, 5-6:45 p.m.; Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes vegetable, choice of salad, rolls dessert, drink. $8 per person; children 10 and under free. Dine-In or Carry-Out available.

Nov. 23

Galion Booster Club annual craft show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., cost $5 per person. Free admission. Food available; visit from Santa Claus. Seventy-five crafters; unique items. Questions, visit booster.club44833@gmail.com.

Nov. 24

The 15th annual Community Thanksgiving Meal; 4:30-6 p.m. at Cardington 1st United Methodist Church, 300 S. Marion St. Cardington. Public is welcome.

American Red Cross blood drives

Saturday Nov. 16. St. John’s Lutheran Church. 6808 State Route 314, Shauck. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 16. AmVets Post #87. 7825 State Route 61, Mount Gilead. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tuesday Nov. 19. Mount Gilead Church of Christ. 322 Iberia St., Mount Gilead. 1-7 p.m.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/11/web1_calendar-2.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.