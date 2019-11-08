COLLEGE NEWS

Student earns scholarship

BEREA — Students from our area were among nearly 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who claimed $7.8 million in merit scholarships for their outstanding high school achievements. BW’s merit scholarships are awarded to full-time students and are renewable up to four years with good academic and social standing.

The following local students were awarded merit scholarships:

Kyle White, a graduate of Mount Gilead High School majoring in integrated science teaching, earned a $13,000 Dean’s Scholarship. He earned the Capt. Nelson Flip Campbell Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

Quin Winkelfoos of Mount Gilead, a graduate of Highland High School majoring in sport management and communication studies, earned the Desich Family Community Impact Scholarship and the Donald & Connie Rebar Scholarship.