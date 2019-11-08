Reflections: The rest of the story…

Last week I wrote that the main intersection in Cardington received brick paving in 1903 — a deed done after the business owners complained of dust coming from that area.

During the past several weeks, State Route 529 that runs through Cardington has been repaved. that paving included the removal of bricks that lay under the pavement. Researching past newspapers I learned that brick paving in Cardington began in 1895 but it wasn’t that simple.

Deciding which street to be the first to be paved was pretty much determined when the editor ran the following paragraph in the May 16, 1895 edition: “A proposition to improve South Marion Street from the corporation on the south to the Alectown bridge is likely to be a question for consideration in the near future. In the meantime – without any intended reflection, we discover that three of the city fathers have property interests on South Marion Street. It’s merely a coincidence!”

Over the following two years there were regular notices describing the steps taken to complete the pavement which was to begin at the north line of Second Street to the south corporation line on South Marion Street with curbing said street on both sides on the same street to the south line of the premises owned and occupied by E. J Vaughan, businessman and council member in Cardington.

When it was decided to use macadam a petition signed by Marion Street residents was presented asking that brick be used instead.

By August, 1895, bonds had been sold and the contractors determined through the bidding process with the contract price being $5,411 and the contractor Grady, Carrol and O’Connor of Marion. Foundation was to be native crushed stone from the Fulton quarries and the bricks from Buckeye Block manufactured by Messers Chase (local business).

By Christmas, 1897, South Marion Street was paved. Two years later East Main Street was paved but just as far east as Center Street because the Soldier’s Monument stood there.

The brick pavement was covered by asphalt sometime in the mid-1940s. The fact is, though, those old bricks played a role in our street traffic for 122 years.

80 years ago 1939: Pledges to the fundraiser for a fire siren for Cardington was at $150, halfway to the goal. A siren that could be heard easily throughout the community cost approximately $300. Donations could be made at Zeb Russell’s gasoline station Cardington Mayor Frank Aliga was elected to his seventh term.

70 years ago, 1949: Ralph Mateer defeated incumbent Paul Richeson as mayor of Cardington. In Cardington Township W. K. Strawder was elected as constable.

November, 1969: William Roush took over operation of the Sohio gas station on the square from Estel “Bud” Lester. The Lesters planned to move to Florida.

Reach us at mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

