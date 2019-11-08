Daughters of Union Veterans meet

The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Tent 91 Galion, met for regular meeting Nov. 5, at the home of Judy Sanders. President, Donna Yaussy, was in charge.

Communications included: Ohio Department General Orders 2 and “The Veteran” newsletter form the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky.

Relief report consisted of: 3 flowers for deceased, 10 personal visits, 88 cheer cards sent and 46 volunteer hours served.

The annual Christmas potluck and meeting will be held December 3 at the home of Janice Cass. Menu and entertainment was discussed. We will again be giving a donation for the Ohio Veterans Home in place of a gift exchange.

Nomination and election of officers for the coming year found the following: president, Cathy Brown; senior vice president, Janice Cass; junior vice president, Donna Yaussy; chaplain, Marilyn Sipes; treasurer, Melanie Baker; council 1, Judy Sanders; council 2, Kary McCourt; patriotic instructor, Julie Cass.

It was announced that the tent has secured lodging and meeting space for the Ohio Department Convention in June 2020.

For the Good of the Order, Donna Yaussy announced she had purchased a copy of the book titled “Mathew Brady’s Civil War”. She had it available for everyone to look at. Donna also gave each of us a copy of an article from “Guidepost” titled “A Sorrow So Deep” about President Abraham Lincoln during a time of living with depression.

Mystery gift was won by Melanie Baker. Refreshments were served by Judy Sanders. Next meeting will be Dec. 3, with potluck at 6 p.m.