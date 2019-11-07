Highland advances to state championship in volleyball

DAYTON — The journey continues for the Scots.

Highland High School advanced to the school’s first state volleyball final Thursday afternoon, winning 15-9 in the fifth set and 3-2 in games.

The Fighting Scots are 25-4 on the season after they beat defending state champion Parma Holy Name to earn the right to play Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Nutter Center for the Division II championship.

Highland won the first two sets 25-23 and 28-26, and Holy Name the next two sets 25-20 and 25-13 to force a fifth and deciding set.

Raina Terry had 21 kills and Makenna Belcher 11 for coach Rob Terrill’s squad. Darcie Walters had 23 digs and Belcher 20.

Samantha Snow registered 24 kills and teammate Zelie Kessler 17 for Holy Name, which ends the season at 25-3.

There were 23 tie scores during the 5-set contest.

Get complete coverage in the Nov. 13 print edition of the Morrow County Sentinel, your home for high school sports.

Highland’s volleyball team celebrates with their regional championship trophy after dispatching Dover in three sets to make it to the Division II Final Four. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/11/web1_highvb-2-1-4.jpg Highland’s volleyball team celebrates with their regional championship trophy after dispatching Dover in three sets to make it to the Division II Final Four.