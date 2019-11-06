Haycook fills vacant seat in Cardington

CARDINGTON — Dianna Haycook was named to fill the vacant council seat when Village Council met Monday, Nov. 4.

Haycook was one of three applicants for the seat vacated when Heather Deskins moved from the area. She will fill the remaining two years of the four-year term.

During this meeting council learned from Police Chief James Wallace the new police cruiser has arrived.

Officer Jason Kiefer attended the annual School Resource Officer conference in Worthington. Officer Megan Holzwart completed her SRO training allowing her to sub for Kiefer.

Chief Wallace said the department took a total of 69 calls for service in October, 25 more than the same time last year and related that on Drug Take Back Day, Oct.26, 20 pounds of medication was received.

In other business:

• Village Administrator Danny Wood said the State Route 529 paving project in the village was “coming along fine. “They are doing an excellent job. They’ve spent a lot of time working on the base, and digging out catch basins, man hole taps, etc. and re-cementing.”

He noted this is what the village paid for, only inside the village. The village owns half of SR 529 out to North Fourth Street. That won’t get done until next spring, with the same schedule for Route 529 to County Road 169.

• The shelter house has been completed at Maxwell Park. The electric for the building must be approved by the state and that probably happen next spring.

• Referring to the water plant upgrade, he said old tanks are being demolished and cut into pieces. He said at one time local wells were high in iron. But since the water has come from the wells in Marion County, “we have a low detection of iron and the old iron filters are no longer useable and are being removed.”

• A second reading was given the ordinance approving the rezoning of 1.58 acres on West Williams Street from existing residential zoning to general business district.

• Bills totaling $28,027.04 were approved for payment.